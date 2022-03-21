OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in an accident in Oklahoma City.

Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near N.E. 23rd and Coltrane.

When officials arrived at the scene, they realized a pedestrian had been hit and killed by a large truck in the area.

Authorities closed N.E. 23rd St., between Bryant to Coltrane, to continue working the accident. Drivers in the area will need to find an alternate route.