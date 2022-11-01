OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in southeast Oklahoma City.
Shortly before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a woman’s body lying in the street near S.E. 44th and Eastern.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from various injuries.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she passed away.
So far, investigators have not said if a suspect was taken into custody.
However, Oklahoma City police tell KFOR they found a motorcycle nearby with significant damage that matched debris found at the scene.