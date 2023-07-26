OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Tuesday night in northeast Oklahoma City. Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said police are still searching for potential suspects and don’t have a definitive description of the shooter or shooters involved at this time.

“Whoever was shooting at him, they meant to kill him,” said neighbor Jesse Johnson.

Johnson said she heard the gunshots ring out near NE 11th Street and Fonshill Avenue that killed one man she described as “young” and hospitalized another.

“It was like seven, maybe at the max, you know, five, six, seven shots,” Johnson said.

Officers arrived at the scene around 9:30 p.m. Knight said two adult males were walking in the area when a car drove by.

“Somebody from inside the car opened fire on them, striking both of them,” Knight said.

“We hear gunshots, but not like that,” Johnson said.

According to Johnson, her neighbor was grilling in his backyard when it happened and ran over to try and help.

“He tried to revive the boy,” she said.

However, it was too late. Officers on scene Tuesday night said he was shot in the face and was pronounced dead after first responders arrived. The other male was sent to the hospital and Knight said he is expected to recover as police continue their investigation to find out who pulled the trigger.

“I just can’t believe somebody did that,” Johnson said.

The vehicle in question left the scene. Officers encourage anyone with information to call their homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.