One killed, another injured in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after two people were shot in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:33 p.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of S.W. 60th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, but the male victim died from his injuries early Tuesday morning. The female victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators say an unknown suspect arrived at the apartment and an argument began. During the argument, the suspect fired multiple rounds into the apartment, which hit both victims.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.