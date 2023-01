CACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, firefighters with the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Rd. in Cache.

When crews were fighting the blaze, they found the body of a person.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.