OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after crashing into a retaining wall in northwest Oklahoma City.

Before 7 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.W. 122nd and Hefner Parkway.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized the driver died from her injuries.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the crash.

However, officials say there were no other vehicles involved in the accident.