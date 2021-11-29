One killed in crash in Oklahoma City

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are investigating a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along N.E. 36th St., near the Broadway Extension.

When crews got to the scene, they realized there were several people who were injured.

Officials say two people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

So far, there is no word on what caused the crash but investigators believe high speed was a factor.

Officials closed the northbound I-235 off-ramp at N. 36th St. due to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

Pay it 4Ward

More Pay It 4ward

National News

More U.S. & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter