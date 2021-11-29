One killed in crash in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews are investigating a deadly crash in Oklahoma City.

Around 7 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident along N.E. 36th St., near the Broadway Extension.

When crews got to the scene, they realized there were several people who were injured.

Officials say two people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sadly, one person died at the scene.

So far, there is no word on what caused the crash but investigators believe high speed was a factor.

Officials closed the northbound I-235 off-ramp at N. 36th St. due to the crash.