OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to an accident involving a pedestrian near S.E. 44th and Douglas Blvd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized the pedestrian had been killed.

So far, no other information is being released.

Drivers are being told to avoid the Lancer Gate at Tinker Air Force Base until the scene is clear.