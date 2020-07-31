One killed in domestic shooting in Pottawatomie County

ASHER,Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed following a shooting in Pottawatomie County.
On Friday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a home near Asher following a reported domestic dispute.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered the victim’s body lying in a doorway of the home.
Officials with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office say one person is in custody.
At this point, the victim’s identity has not been released.
