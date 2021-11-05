One killed in DUI crash in Tulsa County

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Tulsa County.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Nov. 4, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 11 near 170th St. North, near Skiatook.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man was driving northbound in a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 on Hwy 11 as 23-year-old Clifton Smith was driving a 1972 Chevy pickup truck southbound.

Authorities say the Dodge Ram 2500 went left of center and was hit by Smith’s truck.

Sadly, Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say the 28-year-old man was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash.

It is unclear if any arrests have been made in the case.