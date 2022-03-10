Oklahoma City (KFOR)– One man is dead after a head-on collision on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.

The crash happened near the intersection of Southwest 38th Street and South Mustang Road.

An adult driver of a grey BMW was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a white Ford pickup was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

There were not passengers in either vehicle.

Police have not identified the victim and say they’re not sure who crossed the centerline but they are investigating the cause of the crash.