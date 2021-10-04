One killed in Lawton shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Lawton say they are investigating a deadly shooting.

On Friday, dispatchers with the Lawton Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 1600 block of S.W. New York Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. That victim soon died from their injuries.

At this point, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to determine what led up to the shooting.

So far, police have not announced any arrests in the case.

