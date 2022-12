LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person has died in an accident Thursday morning in Lincoln County.

Around 8 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an accident along the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike, near the Kickapoo Turnpike.

When first responders arrived on scene, they realized one person had died in the collision.

At this point, no other details about the crash have been released.