OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly car accident in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to a crash near N.E. 23rd and Santa Fe.

Investigators say a speeding car flipped and crashed into a sign in front of a building in the area.

The driver of the car was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.