OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting outside the Ice Event Center, near N.E. 36th and Kelly.

When officers arrived, they learned that one person had been shot.

Investigators say the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.