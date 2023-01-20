OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near N.E. 32nd and Lincoln.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized the victim had been shot several times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, investigators say two people were arguing inside the home when one of them grabbed a gun and shot the other.

Officials have not released information about a suspect in the case.

So far, no arrests have been made.