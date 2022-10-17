OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A domestic disturbance and an officer-involved shooting left one person dead and another person injured in southwest Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called to a disturbance near S.W. 25th St. and Blackwelder Ave. at 2:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn told KFOR by the time officers arrived at the scene, a man had already stabbed another man with a knife.

The relationship between the two men or the nature of any conflict between them is still being investigated.

“When officers arrived, they made contact with that armed man who still had a knife,” Littlejohn explained. “They gave him several commands to drop the knife.”

Officers reported that the armed man refused to put down his weapon, as tension in the yard of the home built up.

An officer would deployed a taser twice, but it was ineffective both times.

“The suspect with the knife then turned towards the officer that had the taser, made a threatening move,” Littlejohn continued. “At that time, two other officers discharged their firearms, striking that suspect. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he did not survive his injuries.”

Along with the suspect’s death, Littlejohn reported that the stabbing victim sustained non-life threatening injuries and that no officers were hurt.

“These situations are always hectic in the beginning,” she concluded. “Obviously, we’re trying to get answers and figure out everything that happened, and we want to make sure the officers are OK and make sure that we’re doing a thorough investigation and that we’re talking to everyone that’s involved that can play a part in that investigation.”

Oklahoma City PD said the officers involved in the incident have been put on routine administrative leave while the case is being actively investigated.