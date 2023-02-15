OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a woman was killed in a wreck early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to an accident along northbound Broadway Extension and Britton Rd.

Investigators say a truck was going northbound along the Broadway Extension when the driver lost control. The truck crossed the center median and swerved into oncoming traffic in the southbound lanes.

That is when the truck and a sedan collided.

A woman in that sedan was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials say the driver and passenger in the truck were not seriously injured.