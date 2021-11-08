One killed in Oklahoma City industrial accident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly industrial accident in southeast Oklahoma City.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Monday morning, emergency crews were called to an industrial accident at a business near I-240 and Sunnylane Rd.

Initial reports indicate that a worker was trapped underneath a forklift.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a man about 30 feet off the ground on a scissor lift. The victim was wedged between two pipes.

Investigators say the man was trying to remove overhead pipes from the building when the accident occurred.

Sadly, officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say the man did not survive his injuries.

So far, authorities are not identifying the victim.

