One killed in overnight shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead following a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to the area of Council Rd. and Melrose after receiving reports of gunshots being heard nearby.

When they arrived, they found the victim’s body in the driveway of a home.

“Officers secured the area, located several witnesses and also video of the incident which captures the suspect vehicle leaving so we have a very, very limited suspect description, but we do have a vehicle description at this time,” said Lt. Douglas Grady, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES: