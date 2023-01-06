SAND SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say they are investigating a deadly fire that claimed the life of an Oklahoman.

Around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 15900 block of W. 61st St. in Sand Springs.

When fire crews arrived at the scene, they found a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say three people were inside the home when the fire started.

Two of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and they are expected to survive.

Sadly, one other person was pronounced dead.

At this point, officials with the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the blaze.