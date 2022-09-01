SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, emergency crews were called to a crash along 990 Rd., just north of Gore in Sequoyah County.

Investigators say a 2019 Hyundai Tucscon, driven by 33-year-old Meghan Lane, was traveling northbound on OK-100 when the Tucson went left of center in a curve.

As a result, the Tucscon hit a 2019 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling southbound.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Toyota was rushed to a Tulsa hospital for internal injuries.

At this point, the crash remains under investigation.