One killed in shooting at Oklahoma City park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to a reported shooting at Rotary Park, located near N.W. 57th and Tulsa Ave.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

That victim died from his injuries.

Witnesses say two people ran away from the scene shortly after the shooting. However, investigators say they do not have a good description of any suspects in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.