One killed in shooting at Oklahoma City park

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of one man in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, officers were called to a reported shooting at Rotary Park, located near N.W. 57th and Tulsa Ave.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest sitting inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

That victim died from his injuries.

Witnesses say two people ran away from the scene shortly after the shooting. However, investigators say they do not have a good description of any suspects in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

Popular

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report