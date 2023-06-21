OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has died after an early morning house fire in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a home near S.W. 29th and Blackwelder.

Investigators say neighbors called 911 after smelling smoke near the home. One neighbor told officials that they knocked on the victim’s door, but no one answered.

When fire crews arrived at the scene and made entry into the home, they found the victim.

At this point, her identity has not been released.

Homicide investigators were called to the home to determine if foul play is suspected in the case.