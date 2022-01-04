One killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police in Oklahoma City are investigating after a deadly shooting in the southwest part of the city.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting along S.W. 64th and Villa.

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators say the victim was involved in a confrontation outside of the home when he was shot and killed.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, you are urged to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

