OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City police were called to a possible shooting near S.W. 59th and May Ave.

Investigators at the scene tell KFOR that one person has died outside of a nearby apartment complex.

At this point, police say they are searching for two suspects in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.