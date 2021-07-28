19 year old killed in southwest Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City police and Crime Scene Units rushed to a shooting scene near Blackwelder and SW 44th early Wednesday morning.

“When officers arrived, they located one victim deceased inside of this residence from an apparent gunshot wound,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Authorities have identified the victim as 19-year-old Daniel Green.

His family on the scene for hours Wednesday morning, understandably, not ready to speak with us on camera.

This latest act of gun violence left them with so many questions.

Investigators working to find answers.

“Right now, it’s really unclear what motivated this shooting, officers are still trying sort that out and piece together,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Officers telling News 4, a car parked in the driveway was vandalized at the time.

“The vehicle was vandalized outside the residence, right now it’s really unclear if that’s connected or not,” said Sgt. Quirk.

Police have no suspect information, and at last check no arrests have been made.

If you have any information in the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.