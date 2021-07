WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has died following a wrong way crash in Custer County.

Around 6:11 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash along eastbound I-40, just west of Weatherford.

Investigators say 77-year-old David Atchley was driving a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-40.

Atchley’s vehicle hit a Ford F150, which caused another collision.

Atchley was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.