OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly wrong-way crash early Tuesday morning.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike, along Midwest Blvd.

Investigators say a driver in a pickup truck was going westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Turner Turnpike when he crashed head-on into a semi-truck.

The wrong-way driver was killed in the collision.

Officials say the semi-truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.