OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead and another was injured in a violent crash in northeast Oklahoma City.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.E. 36th and Lincoln following a wreck.

Investigators say an SUV collided with a sedan, which caused the SUV to rollover and catch fire.

The impact of the crash sent the sedan into a light pole.

Officials say the driver of the sedan was partially ejected and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was able to escape the wreckage and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators are still working to determine what caused the crash but say speed was likely a factor.