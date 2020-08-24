One killed, one injured in northeast Oklahoma City shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has died and another was injured in a shooting in northeast Oklahoma City on Sunday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., police were called to a gas station near N.E. 23rd and Lottie after dispatchers received 911 calls about gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they realized a man and a woman had been shot.

“After 11:30 tonight, officers responded to shots fired near the area of 23rd and Lottie. The original call stated there were two victims on the ground,” said Lt. Charles Schamel, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The male victim passed away from his injuries, but investigators say the female victim is expected to recover.

Authorities say they are speaking with two people who may be connected to the crime.

