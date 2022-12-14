NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person and left several children injured in Noble County.

Shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 12, emergency crews were called to a crash along Hwy 15, near County Rd. 90 in Noble County.

Investigators say a 2003 GMC pickup truck, driven by 47-year-old Darrel Warren was towing a 24-foot bumper pull style trailer when the vehicle left the road.

Officials say Warren overcorrected, which caused the truck to go into a broad slide and enter the eastbound lanes of the highway.

At that point, the truck was hit by a Ford transit van.

Troopers say the trailer separated from the pickup truck and left the road. The truck rolled down into a ditch, where it came to rest.

Warren was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

In all, officials say there were five children in the vehicles. Of the five, four were admitted to an Oklahoma hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.