GRANDFIELD, Okla. (KFOR) – One person was killed and several students and their bus driver were injured Monday morning after a crash in Tillman County.

Authorities say a Grandfield school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck just after 8 a.m. Monday on U.S. Rt 70.

The pickup truck burst into flames and the driver was killed.

Image courtesy KSNF. Image courtesy KSNF.

The bus driver was pinned and flown to a hospital after being extracted.

An employee with Grandfield Public School told KSNF that 10 children were injured and transported to United Regional in Wichita Falls with injuries believed to not be life-threatening.

Officials on the scene said three of the children were airlifted.

Officials are working to determine the cause of the crash.