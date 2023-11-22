OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Time stops for no one.

“He knew his days were numbered,” Roger Crawford said.

When Randy Crawford was born, doctors told his parents he would not make it out of the hospital, but he celebrated his first birthday then two.

Today, Randy would have turned 20.

“Things won’t ever be the same without Randy,” said his mother, Brandy Crawford.

The Crawfords knew this day would come. They just did not know when.

“The morning that it happened he took his cousin, and they went and had breakfast,” Brandy said.

Randy was a favorite at the local diners. He then ran a few errands and headed back home.

“He was in the shower,” his mother said. “He told us that his heart was beating really fast. He didn’t feel right. He got out and just collapsed, and we did CPR and called 911, and it was just too late.”

“He said, ‘When the good Lord wants me then I’m a goner,’” his father said.

Randy Crawford was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and as a result of one of many heart surgeries developed liver Cancer. Randy was an avid mud racer and formed a charity using his race winnings to help others also fighting and to quietly donate to anyone in need.

When News 4 last interviewed Randy, we asked him if he had a bucket list.

“One name that just comes right to mind is John Force,” Randy said. “That’s right there at the top.”

During what would be his final hospital stay, Randy got a phone call from the legendary drag racer himself.

“Take your time. I’m in no hurry,” Force said.

Let me gather myself here,” Randy said.

They talked about racing and faith.

“You gotta believe in positive thinking,” Force said.

Force gifted Randy one of his championship watches. Time is precious.

“You don’t know how much that means to me,” Randy said.

“I’m going to try to give you a call-out on TV,” Force said.

And true to his word, on national TV from the Bandimere Speedway in Colorado, he did.

“I want to give a shout out to Randy Crawford,” Force said. “He’s a fighter like me. Randy, keep fighting.”

When Randy was finally released from the hospital, doctors gave him two days to live. He made it nine days and spent the day before he passed cruising his hometown listening to music.

“He knew how sick he was,” Brandy said.

Before his death, Randy raised enough money for multiple college scholarships even though he knew he could not attend himself. His last day on this earth, after breakfast but before he made his way home for the last time, he made a special stop.

“He went to buy groceries for a family here in town,” his mother said.

He made time one for last good deed.