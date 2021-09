OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person has been taken into custody following a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of S.W. 11th St. and Birch after receiving reports of multiple gunshots being heard nearby.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Authorities say they took Brian Macias into custody at a nearby home.