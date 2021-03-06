One man dead after shed fire in SE Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a shed fire near Southeast 48th and Shields in Oklahoma City Saturday morning.

Firefighters say the man lived in the shed.

Neighbors recall a busy scene.

“I looked outside and I saw a bunch of smoke and not that much fire…and then it started getting bigger and bigger and a bunch of smoke coming out,” Iris Ramirez said. “There was just a lot of firetrucks everywhere, it was like pretty chaotic.”

One person died in a shed fire.

She says some neighbors even tried to help.

“I saw them come out with a hose, trying to water it down,” Ramirez said.

The RV next to the shed also has a lot of damage.

Besides the victim, the Oklahoma City Fire Department says they did not find anyone else in the area at the time of the fire.

Ramirez says the whole scene was difficult to see.

“It was pretty hard to look at. It was just, I couldn’t look that much so I had to go back inside,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.