Oklahoma City Police officers outside the Holiday Inn Express in downtown OKC, where a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after getting shot in the chest early Sunday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in downtown Oklahoma City.

Police were called to the scene around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The man was found dead by the time paramedics arrived.

According to police, two men were arguing when gun shots rang out.

One suspect has been taken into custody.

No other information has been released at this time.

