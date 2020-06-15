One man dead after shooting in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One man is dead after a shooting in southeast Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon.

It happened near S.E. 59th and Sooner Road.

Police say the suspect got away in a silver car, but don’t have any other details. Jessica Pride, who says the victim was like a stepfather to her, says she was in shock when she heard the news. “I hope they get [the suspect]. You just don’t do that and you did it in front of your child. You don’t do that in front of no baby. That’s just evil,” she said. She says a one-year-old baby was present when it happened.

The victim’s daughter identified the victim as Billy Ross, a loving father and grandfather.

“I’m in shock, you know. He didn’t deserve it. Nobody deserves this. That man would do anything for his kids, his grandkids, it’s just, it’s crazy,” Pride said.

Family members say the suspect and victim knew each other, and the shooting happened over some sort of dispute.

“I don’t know what the animosity was towards him but he didn’t have to do him like that,” she said.

“Nobody deserves that. He’s a good man. He’s just real caring. Take his shirt off his back and give it to anybody. That man was loving,” Pride said.