One person dead after stabbing outside Oklahoma City club

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after a stabbing in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown area.

Investigators are still trying to identify a suspect in the case.

Early Monday morning, Oklahoma City police and emergency crews were called to large fight near Flaming Lips Alley and Mickey Mantle Dr. in Bricktown.

When officials arrived on the scene, they realized that two men had been stabbed.

Both of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead.

“We know that a fight started inside the club. That fight then spilled out into the parking lot, and that’s when the stabbing occurred,” said Detective Travis Vernier, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

If you have any information on the case, you are asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

