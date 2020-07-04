One man dies, another critically injured in crash on I-44 in Chickasha

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Chickasha man is dead and a another man is in critical condition following a vehicle crash in Chickasha on Friday.

Reford E. Alcorn II, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike at the mile marker 83 exit ramp, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Alcorn and 25-year-old Billy M. Johnson II of Chickasha were traveling west on Interstate 44 in a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 when, at approximately 8:49 p.m., they drove onto the off-ramp at a high rate of speed, according to the news release.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll an “undetermined” number of times before coming to rest on its wheels. Both Alcorn and Johnson were ejected during the crash, the news release states.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He is in critical condition with head, internal and external torso, arm and leg injuries, the news release states.

It is unknown which of the two men was driving the Dodge Ram. Neither was wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, according to the news release.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash, the news release states.

