OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a late Monday night fire that left one man dead. It happened at a home on West Park Place near Northwest 10th and Penn.

A neighbor across the street called 911 after they spotted smoke coming from the home.

Another neighbor said he was looking out his bedroom window when he spotted smoke.

“I looked out and it kind of looked like a fog out of a Stephen King film or something,” said Brandon Jentsch, who lives across the street.

Oklahoma City firefighters arrived and started working to put out the fire.

“We quickly located the fire,” said Cpt. Scott Douglas, Oklahoma City Fire Department. “It was mainly in the living room area.”

Firefighters found a man dead only a few feet away in the living room.

KFOR spoke to neighbors who said the man had lived in the home for years.

“It was really sad to hear,” said Jentsch. “He’d had hard times this year. He hadn’t been able to find work and he’s been struggling.”

Jentsch said the man had lived in the home along and kept to himself but many of the other neighbors watched out for him.

“I know he had not made the smartest decisions this year, but he had a real heart to him,” said Jentsch.

Fire investigators are still working to determine a cause of the fire but have some idea what may have sparked the flames.

“There was a fireplace inside near where the fire was extinguished,” said Douglas.

Douglas said there is no suspected foul play. No one else was home at the time of the fire and no one else was hurt.