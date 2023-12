OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition after being shot in the chest near NW 50th Street and N Ann Arbor Avenue just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Shooting near NW 50th Street and N Ann Arbor Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

Oklahoma City Police say the victim is an approximately 20-year-old man who was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the events leading up to the shooting are still unclear. No information on a suspected shooter is available at this time.

This is a developing story.