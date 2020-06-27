One man in custody, one person found dead following standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The standoff that lasted several hours in an Oklahoma City neighborhood on Friday ended with the barricaded suspect arrested, one person found dead and an officer injured.

A suspect who Oklahoma police identified as 64-year-old Robert Churillo is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in the 3500 block of NW 11th Street for several hours and firing a gun at Oklahoma City police officers, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department news release.

Police learned at some point during the investigation that a person was dead inside the home. However, police have not released the name of that person or provided details on the cause of the person’s death.

Oklahoma City police did not release information on the complaint that Churillo was arrested on, but an Oklahoma County Detention Center official said that a “Frank Robert Churillo” was booked into the Detention Center on Saturday on suspicion of first-degree murder. Oklahoma City police listed Robert Churillo’s date of birth as April 24, 1956. The Detention Center official confirmed that is the same date of birth for “Frank Robert Churillo”.

Churillo is being held in the Detention Center without bond, the official said.

Police rushed to the NW 11th Street residence on Friday after receiving a 911 call at approximately 3 p.m. about a person being shot, according to the news release.

Officers attempted to contact people inside the home, but Churillo barricaded himself inside the residence, according to the news release.

The situation then escalated.

“Churillo fired rounds at officers during the stand off. One officer was injured during the course of the stand off with minor injuries,” the news release states.

Police took Churillo into custody after several hours of negotiation.

Officials said they will not release further details until Monday.

