One man injured during drive-by shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Saturday night, a suspect in a white vehicle shot at a man standing outside of a home near S.W. 24th and Walker.

The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was said to be in a white Monte Carlo with a blue stripe.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic of the Red Cross

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter