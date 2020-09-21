One man injured during drive-by shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Saturday night, a suspect in a white vehicle shot at a man standing outside of a home near S.W. 24th and Walker.

The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was said to be in a white Monte Carlo with a blue stripe.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

