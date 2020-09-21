OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place in southwest Oklahoma City.
On Saturday night, a suspect in a white vehicle shot at a man standing outside of a home near S.W. 24th and Walker.
The victim was hit in the leg and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The suspect was said to be in a white Monte Carlo with a blue stripe.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
LATEST STORIES:
- Several dozen people gather for rally in northwest Oklahoma City
- Oklahoma City leaders take part in mask giveaway
- Seminole police investigating string of burglaries
- One man injured during drive-by shooting
- Expert provides tips on how to avoid digital eye strain while working and learning from home