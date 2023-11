EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) — One man is being treated for serious injuries after being struck by a train in El Reno just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The collision occurred on the train tracks east of Slant Street and South Choctaw Avenue.

According to El Reno Police, first responders initiated emergency medical care at the scene before the victim was transported to the hospital for further care.