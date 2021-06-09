One man killed after being hit while crossing Oklahoma interstate

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle in Norman.

Around 10 p.m. on June 8, emergency crews were called to an accident along southbound I-35 near Main Street in Norman.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Forrest Ford dead from multiple injuries.

Investigators say Ford ran onto the highway, crossing the interstate from westbound to eastbound when he was hit by a 36-foot RV that was pulling a 20-foot trailer.

At this point, authorities are working to determine why he was on the interstate and what exactly caused the crash.