OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police responded to an injury accident involving a car and a bicycle near SW 27th Street and S. Portland Avenue on Friday night.

Injury accident near SW 27th Street and S Portland Avenue. Photo courtesy KFOR.

According to OKCPD, the male cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious to critical injuries. The driver remained on scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

No other information is available at this time.