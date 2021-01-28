One man shot during carjacking in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- One man was rushed to the hospital after an early morning carjacking turned into a shooting.

“It was crazy,” said neighbor Sarahi Victor. “We came outside to peek, and we see all the police and the news.”

Officials say it all happened after 6 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Police say one man was in the neighborhood to pick his friend up for work.

At some point, two strangers pulled up behind him, got out, and jumped in his car.

“At least two people got out and climbed in his car with him. He did not know them, demanded the keys to the vehicle. They were going to take the vehicle and, at some point, they fired a shot,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The victim was hit in the cheek.

“It was unclear if the wound was caused by the bullet hitting him, or a bullet fragment or some type of debris from a gunshot being fired from inside the vehicle,” said MSgt. Knight.

The two men drove off with the victim’s greyish or tan GMC Yukon.

“When she told me there was a shooting right here, I was like, ‘How did I not hear that?’ Like it’s crazy that it was a few houses down,” said Victor.

All the while, Prairie Queen Elementary School was right across the street.

“School wasn’t in session yet so there wasn’t much to do there, but we always take schools into account because of the children there,” said MSgt. Knight.

Police believe it was a random act of violence, which has left neighbors on edge.

“It is scary ’cause it could’ve been at my house,” said Victor.

The victim is expected to be okay.

At last check, police are still searching for the suspects.