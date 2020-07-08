One-night Blake Shelton concert event to debut at drive-ins across the country, including Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Country superstar Blake Shelton will debut a concert event for one night only at drive-in theaters across North America.

The concert has been set for July 25 and will feature special guests Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins.

“This is such a great way to enjoy music with your family and friends and stay safe,” said Shelton. “I’m excited we’re getting the chance to perform a concert for fans and we’re going to go back and play old hits like ‘Austin,’ newer songs like ‘God’s Country’ and we might even introduce something brand new! So fill up those popcorn tubs and get ready for some country music!”

Garth Brooks held a similar event last month, also at drive-in theaters across the country.

“After the overwhelming response to Garth Brooks’ drive-in concert feature, we knew we had to launch Encore Drive-In Nights to provide music fans across the USA and Canada the chance to see their favorite artists in a cool new way,” said Encore Live Founder and CEO Walter Kinzie. “We can’t wait to bring music’s biggest stars to outdoor movie screens all across North America so that people can get back out there again and safely enjoy engaging in-person experiences.”

The Blake Shelton concert will be held at four Oklahoma drive-in theaters:

Admiral Twin Drive-In – Tulsa, OK

Coolbreeze RV Cinema and Resort – Ardmore, OK

El-Co Drive-In – Shattuck, OK

Tower Drive-In – Poteau, OK

Drive-in theaters hosting the Encore Drive-In Nights concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines as well as all state and local health mandates. Staff will wear personal protective equipment and enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The series will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems and limit capacity in restrooms. Guidelines around concessions will be enforced to abide by individual state regulations.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, July 14 at 12 PM local venue time at this link.

Tickets will be sold $114.99 per vehicle (up to 6 people).

