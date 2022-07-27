OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Boeing is hosting a career event with various positions available.

The company is looking to hire qualified professionals in engineering, supplier management and finance. Newly hired employees will work on programs including Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

The career event is being held Friday, August 5 at 6001 South Air Depot, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma from 11 am to 7 pm. Those who are interested are encouraged to apply before attending the event.

To apply to open positions, please visit this link.